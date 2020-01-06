Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMI. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI remained flat at $$4.91 during trading hours on Monday. 1,128,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 131.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.