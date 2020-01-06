Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

