Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Owl Rock Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit