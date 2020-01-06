Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pampa Energia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NYSE PAM opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $39.89.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 30.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 19.6% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 528,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 569.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

