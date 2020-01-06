Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.10.

PZZA opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $5,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,789,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789,889.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

