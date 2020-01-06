Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Northland Securities currently has a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.13.
Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,341. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $117.61 and a fifty-two week high of $279.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 125.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.85.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
