Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Northland Securities currently has a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.13.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,341. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $117.61 and a fifty-two week high of $279.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 125.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

