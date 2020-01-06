PCHAIN (PI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $108,307.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Bibox. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $108,307.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.06056105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00028243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001311 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,893,947 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DEx.top, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

