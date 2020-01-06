Peel Hunt Cuts Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 220

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Banco Santander reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.75).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 175.20 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $894.49 million and a P/E ratio of 67.38.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

