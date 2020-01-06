Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APF. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anglo Pacific Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($3.02).

LON:APF opened at GBX 183 ($2.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 135.50 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 100,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43), for a total value of £185,000 ($243,357.01). Also, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51). Insiders acquired a total of 24,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,480 over the last ninety days.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

