People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.06

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $16.58. People’s United Financial shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 998,479 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.