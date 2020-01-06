PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,697,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PEP traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $136.15. 3,801,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,256. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

