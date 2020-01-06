Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Perficient has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,032,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $176,252,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perficient by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,285 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 158,688 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,409,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.