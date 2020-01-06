Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Sidoti currently has a not rated rating on the stock. 1,333,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 558,707 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

