Pesetacoin (PTC) Market Cap Hits $343,384.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 62.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $343,384.00 and $6.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded up 86.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00573120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010014 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,205,804 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.