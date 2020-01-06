Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. 13,547,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,458,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

