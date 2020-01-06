PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Trading Up 8.2%

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.82, approximately 102,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 90,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFSW shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 31.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth $104,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

