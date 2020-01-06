Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading Up 7.8%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) was up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, approximately 41,045 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 64,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

About Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

