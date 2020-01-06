Phoenixcoin Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $220,436.00 and $130.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00052452 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00696661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00230464 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004340 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00080716 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001748 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

