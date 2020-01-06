Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $74.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 55,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.