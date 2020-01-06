Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $74.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.
PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.14.
NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.
In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 55,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
