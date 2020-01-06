Pluton Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Pluton token can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00015189 BTC on exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2,282.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pluton has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00189041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01455840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00122710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton’s launch date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

