Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $411,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $315,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

PSTL traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

