Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.74

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.74 and traded as high as $48.82. Powell Industries shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 2,769 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $561.88 million, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.