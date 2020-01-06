PressOne (PRS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $89,078.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $89,078.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.01530895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00127544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

