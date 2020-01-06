Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRVL. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Prevail Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

