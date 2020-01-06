Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of PRMW opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $430.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

