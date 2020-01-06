Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
PRMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Shares of PRMW opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $430.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.