Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Propetro to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Propetro has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Propetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
