Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Propetro to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Propetro alerts:

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Propetro has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Propetro will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.