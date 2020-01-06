Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $440.08

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.08 and traded as high as $455.90. Provident Financial shares last traded at $443.90, with a volume of 275,406 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 515.38 ($6.78).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 440.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 419.67.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.