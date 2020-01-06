PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. PVH reported sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,512,000 after buying an additional 173,029 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.64. 683,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. PVH has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $134.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

