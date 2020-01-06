PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.00

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.00 and traded as high as $105.21. PVH shares last traded at $105.18, with a volume of 343,461 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Get PVH alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.