Qbic (QBIC) Price Up 95.4% This Week

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $3,334.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbic has traded 95.4% higher against the US dollar. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbic alerts:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Profile

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbic is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.