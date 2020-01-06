Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.58 on Friday. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vern Hanzlik acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,016 shares in the company, valued at $612,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

