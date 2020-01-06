Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.79.

RDN stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

