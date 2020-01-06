Rapids (RPD) Price Tops $0.0001

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Rapids has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00190316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.01477449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00123714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,116,503,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,363,921,747 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

