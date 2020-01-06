Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raytheon by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,432,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,867,000 after purchasing an additional 178,321 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,548,000 after acquiring an additional 212,361 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTN. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.76.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.53. 2,078,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $152.61 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

