Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

RCON stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

