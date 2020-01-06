Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading 10.3% Higher

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.76, 187,492 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 176,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,025.73% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

