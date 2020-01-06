Renewi (LON:RWI) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

LON RWI opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.26. Renewi has a 52-week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $284.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.18%.

In other Renewi news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28). Also, insider Luc Sterckx purchased 100,000 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,516.97).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

