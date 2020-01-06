Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to report sales of $120.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $119.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $480.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.36 million to $483.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $490.91 million, with estimates ranging from $482.94 million to $500.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,341.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 4,025,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 844,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 128.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 658,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 632,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 91,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,517. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

