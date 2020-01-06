Reviewing Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) & Brinker International (OTCMKTS:EAT)

Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Buffet and Brinker International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.02 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.49 $154.90 million $3.93 10.76

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Star Buffet and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A Brinker International 2 9 12 0 2.43

Brinker International has a consensus price target of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Profitability

This table compares Star Buffet and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Buffet -5.62% N/A -8.22% Brinker International 4.41% -19.76% 9.50%

Risk and Volatility

Star Buffet has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brinker International beats Star Buffet on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

