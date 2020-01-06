Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Rivernorth Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
RIV traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 83,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,045. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.
About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.
