Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Rivernorth Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

RIV traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 83,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,045. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

In other Rivernorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $57,538.62. Also, Director Patrick W. Galley acquired 33,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $539,311.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,597 shares of company stock valued at $627,561.

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

