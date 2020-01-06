Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00005572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

