Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

Several analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.41.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

