Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 646.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,985 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,147,000 after purchasing an additional 155,483 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,205,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 430.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 202,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 975,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.83 and a 200 day moving average of $165.82. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

