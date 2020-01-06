Rockland Trust Co. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $59.93. 17,064,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,691,977. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.