Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 45 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after buying an additional 2,993,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,731,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $33.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,394.21. 1,597,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,208. The stock has a market cap of $938.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,332.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,229.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.