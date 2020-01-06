Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,581 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 33.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.10. 36,948,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,026,470. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $285.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

