Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Rosehill Resources reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ROSE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Rosehill Resources has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

In other Rosehill Resources news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,750.00. Insiders sold 53,210 shares of company stock worth $61,296 in the last three months. 80.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 63.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 304.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 143,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 68.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 166,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

