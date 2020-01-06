Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.06.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,584 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,452,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 642,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.