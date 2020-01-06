Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 5.4% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $39,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after acquiring an additional 791,273 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $730,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 252.4% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,862 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 412,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. 1,304,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,583. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

