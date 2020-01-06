Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of SBR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.18. 1,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $608.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 958.33% and a net margin of 94.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

