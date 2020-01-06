Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) Trading Up 0.1%

Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF (BATS:GUDB) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.81, approximately 118 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This is an increase from Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage ESG Intermediate Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.